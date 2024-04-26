Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Kansas City Chiefs select Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

The Kansas City Chiefs caught an itch for their offense for a speedster to be its primary weapon and traded up with the Buffalo Bills to ensure they landed the fastest player in NFL combine history with Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy projects as a rotational piece in a receiver room full of question marks. If Worthy is able to tap into his full potential under Andy Reid, he could be the number one receiver by year’s end and a potential rookie of the year candidate.

Speed is Worthy’s obvious strong suit, and he has loads of it. Shifty after the catch with excellent acceleration, Worthy is someone teams will have to pay attention to on every snap. The leaner Worthy could be swallowed up by NFL defensive backs, and he needs to refine some more technical issues, but this has home run potential for the Chiefs.

Grade: B-

