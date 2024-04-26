Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Dallas Cowboys select Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma 29th overall

After maneuvering down the board a bit, the Dallas Cowboys finally landed on their offensive lineman of choice in Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

Guyton projects as potentially an immediate starter at the left tackle spot for the Cowboys, who likely want to keep third-year player Tyler Smith locked in at guard. Guyton will be filling rather large shoes both figuratively and literally as he steps into a role left by future hall of famer Tyron Smith in protecting Dak Prescott’s blindside.

With a massive frame, excellent athleticism, and tons of movement ability, Guyton could develop into a rock-solid left tackle for the Cowboys. At the current moment, Guyton needs some refinement to reach his peak and he could struggle early on if thrown into the fire Week 1 as a rookie.

Grade: C+

