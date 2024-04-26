Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Graham Barton

The Buccaneers’ number one need heading into the draft was interior offensive line talent, and they landed one of the best and most versatile at the position in Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton.

Barton projects as an immediate starter at either left guard or center and can realistically kick around to any position on the offensive line if needed. He will help secure what was a shaky offensive line and make the Buccaneers an even more dangerous offensive unit.

A starter at left tackle, Barton is fundamentally sound, has excellent feet, top-tier play strength, and plenty of versatility, having bounced around the line. Expect Barton to be one of the better rookie players in his rookie year.

Grade: A+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire