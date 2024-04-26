Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Green Bay Packers select Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

The Green Bay Packers renew the run on offensive lineman by taking yet another pass protector and help sure up a shaky line with the selection of Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan.

Morgan projects as an immediate starter opposite of Rasheed Walker. The Packers struggled to find an answer last season at the right tackle spot and secure that here with the selection of Morgan.

A huge human who is athletic, productive, and with plenty of room to grow into his role, Morgan is going to be a plug and play right tackle with the potential to eventually move over to the left side of the line. Morgan is a solid pick for a team desperate for tackle help.

Grade: B

