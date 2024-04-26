Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Seattle Seahawks select Byron Murphy, IDL, Texas 16th overall

The Seattle Seahawks continue to build a staggeringly talented defensive unit by adding the best interior defender in this entire class with the selection of Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy.

Murphy projects as the immediate starter in the middle of a loaded Seattle defense and has the ability to be the disrupting, electric interior pass-rushing force this team has been missing.

A massive human who posted an incredible pass rushing win rate with raw talent that begs to be molded, Murphy is going to cement himself as a force in the NFC West and make that Seattle secondary even better by forcing earlier throws. Don’t be surprised if Murphy is a 10-sack man from the get-go.

Grade: A

