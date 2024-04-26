Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Indianapolis Colts select Laitu Latu, EDGE, UCLA 15th overall

With heaps of offensive players going off the board with the first fourteen picks the Indianapolis Colts are able to snag the best defensive player in the draft with UCLA edge rusher Laitu Latu.

Latu projects to immediately anchor the edge for a talented Colts’ defensive line and bring a much lacking pressure from the outside to this underrated defensive unit.

Though medical issues have held him back Latu still possesses some of the best talent at his position in this entire class. With a relentless nature, excellent hand usage, and a deep pass rushing tool box, Latu is a steal almost half way through the draft.

Grade: A+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire