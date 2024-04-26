Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: New Orleans Saints select Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State 14th overall

With a desperate need for tackles on their roster, the New Orleans Saints stay put and snag one of the best tackles in this class in Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga.

Fuaga projects as the immediate starter on either side of the line as the Saints await the return of Ryan Ramczk from injury. With the struggles of former first round pick Trevor Penning, Fuaga could be the long term solution on either side of the offensive line.

With a massive frame, incredible power, and a stable pass blocking set, Fuaga brings an immediate upgrades in both the pass and running attack that needs a boost down in New Orleans.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire