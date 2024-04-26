Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Las Vegas Raiders select Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia 13th overall

The Las Vegas Raiders are snake bitten by their franchise rival as they see the last first round quarterback fall into the laps of the Denver Broncos but stay firm and pick maybe the best offensive weapon in this class in Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers projects as an immediate starter next to an already talented tight end room with second-year player Michael Mayer. Bowers brings an irresistible skillset that sets whoever the quarterback is up with a reliable target in the middle of the field.

Possessing the most rounded skillset of any tight end coming out in years, Bowers is an elite athlete who will walk in as one of the best in the league from day one. Expect Bowers to be a pro bowler early on for the Raiders.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire