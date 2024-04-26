Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Denver Broncos select Bo Nix, QB, Oregon 12th overall

The Denver Broncos make a historic choice by selecting the sixth quarterback of the draft with the 12th overall pick in Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix projects as the immediate starter in a Denver quarterback room that is lacking in talent outside the likes of Zach Wilson. With lots of starting experience in college, Nix should be able to plug and play in this Sean Payton offense.

With a lightning-quick arm, elite accuracy, and tons of experience, Nix should be an immediate upgrade for a Denver team that has been looking for its quarterback for a decade now.

Grade: B+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire