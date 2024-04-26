Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: New York Jets select Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn St 11th overall

The New York Jets move down one spot with the Vikings and snag another blindside protector for Aaron Rodgers in Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu.

Fashanu projects to add valuable depth behind Tyron Smith at left tackle, and gives him valuable time to build up on his immense talent. Given how unlucky New York has been when it comes to injury, it makes sense to lock in some depth and nab a future at your tackle spot.

A massive human with off the charts athleticism, Fashanu has the potential to be the best offensive tackle of this class. While his pass protection could use a bit of work and refinement, Fashanu projects well to be the next great tackle in New York.

Grade: B+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire