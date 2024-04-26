Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Minnesota Vikings select J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan 10th overall

The Minnesota Vikings move up one spot to snag a quarterback they have shown interest in for months in Michigan quarterback and national champion J.J. McCarthy.

With Sam Darnold as the only other starting experience quarterback on the roster, McCarthy projects to be put into a camp battle with Darnold to take the reigns of a dangerous Minnesota offense.

McCarthy is a proven winner and possesses underrated athleticism and arm talent. McCarthy will need some development at the next level but could end up being the quarterback the Vikings have been looking for now that Kirk Cousins has departed.

Grade: B

