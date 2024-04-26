Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Chicago Bears select Rome Odunze, WR, Washington 9th overall

After seeing his former quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. selected just the pick before him, Washington wide receiver Rom Odunze finds himself a new home and fellow rookie quarterback in Chicago.

Odunze projects as yet another elite receiver on a stacked roster full of weapons with Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore. Odunze should fill in nicely outside where he can use his skillset to be the contested catch specialist for this offense.

With a big body, excellent athleticism, and ridiculous production, Chicago has transformed their offense in one offseason into something that looks scary to NFL defenses across the country.

Grade: A

