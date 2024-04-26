Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Atlanta Falcons select Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington 8th overall

The Atlanta Falcons made a move that shocked the world by selecting their next franchise quarterback in Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall selection.

Atlanta already has a solidified starter that they just handed a ton of money to in free agency in Kirk Cousins, so Penix projects as a developmental quarterback who could take over the following season.

Penix is an excellent deep-ball thrower who willed the Washington Huskies to success over the past few seasons. One of the most productive quarterbacks in college projects well as a bombs-away quarterback at the next level. This move comes as a shock given where most outlets had Penix rated, but the Falcons decided to stay put and take their guy.

An older quarterback with medical issues as a developmental pick is a bit of a head-scratcher:

Grade: D

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire