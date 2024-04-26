Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Tennessee Titans select JC Latham, OT, Alabama 7th overall

The Tennessee Titans likely were frustrated by the top tackle in the class being taken off the board by the Chargers, but they don’t dwell on the selection and select the second best tackle in this class with Alabama tackle JC Latham.

Latham projects to immediately start on the left side of the Titans offensive line after playing most of his career on the right side with the Crimson Tide where he dominated.

A mammoth human being with incredible power and solid pass protecting technique, Latham projects well on either side of the line, and should secure Tennessee’s blind spot for years to come.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire