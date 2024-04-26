Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: New York Giants select Malik Nabers, WR, LSU 6th overall

The New York Giants hold pat to commit to Daniel Jones and help him out with one of the premiere weapons of the draft in LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Nabers is a big-play machine who will walk in from day one and be the top receiver on the New York roster. Nabers has the ability to force teams to play deep and respect him at all times and add another dimension to what was a stale Giants offense.

With elite speed, the best acceleration in the draft, and unequaled explosion, Nabers is the perfect fit for a Giants offense that has been waiting for an answer at wide receiver since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire