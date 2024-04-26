Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: New England Patriots select Drake Maye, QB, UNC 3rd overall

After a swift end to the Mac Jones era the New England Patriots go back to the draft well with the selection of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye projects as a potential year one starter on a New England team that lacks a ton of offensive talent. Maye has a lot of developmental traits and could stand to sit a year and learn to reign his game in.

With elite arm strength, top level playmaking ability in and outside the pocket, and an ability to put a team on his shoulders, Maye is a home run pick who is right up there with the other signal callers taken so far and cements three quarterbacks in a row to kick off the 2024 NFL draft.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire