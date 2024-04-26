Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Arizona Cardinals select Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State 4th overall

The Arizona Cardinals stay put and allow the top ranked offensive weapon to fall into their lap in Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to help out Kyler Murray and this offense.

Harrison is an elite weapon that slots right into the number one receiver role in the desert. Harrison will become the best weapon the Cardinals have had since the departure of DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald.

Possessing all the physical tools in the world, an elite pedigree, smooth route running, and a high ceiling and floor, Harrison will be an immediate impact player that makes this Arizona offense dangerous from day one.

Grade: A+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire