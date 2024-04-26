Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Washington Commanders select Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU 2nd overall

The Washington Commanders end their long term search for a franchise quarterback by snagging the reigning Heisman winner and electric athlete in LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels projects to be the immediate starter in Washington and will give them their first franchise quarterback since the last time they selected a quarterback second overall with Robert Griffin III.

An electric playmaker who is an expert at finding the big play, possessing a whip arm, elite athleticism, and showing incredible progression over the past two seasons. This is a slam dunk for Washington as they take what was the best quarterback in college football this last season.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire