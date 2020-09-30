Instagram post prompts Raiders to look into players without masks at charity event

Raiders looking into players not wearing masks at charity event originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

This week has simply not been the best for the NFL and its efforts to execute a safe season in the middle of a global pandemic.

First, three players and five team personnel from the Titans tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and now the Raiders are looking into an incident involving their players not wearing masks at a charity event.

According to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, Derek Carr, Nathan Peterman, Jason Witten, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier, Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow, Nevin Lawson all attended a charity even hosted by tight end Darren Waller.

The event was held inside where players mingled with guests, and a now-deleted Instagram post revealed that neither the players nor guests wore masks.

"Guys have to be more stringent in fighting the virus," Davis told Gutierrez. "It's still our toughest opponent."

The Nevada country club in which the event was held was fined $2,000 by the city of Henderson for governor's COVID-19 emergency directives.

This has not been the first instance where the Raiders rans into trouble with the league's coronavirus protocols. Head coach Jon Gruden was previously fined $100,000 for failing to wear a mask properly during the team's Week 2 game against the Saints.

As we await the NFL or the Raiders' plan on how to deal with this situation, it's hard not to remember the early issues Major League Baseball faced in making sure players and teams made responsible decisions while off the field.

Hopefully these instances don't cause an outbreak to the scale of what the Marlins dealt with.