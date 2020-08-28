New Instagram pics show Chase Young leveling players at training camp

Chase Young missed a few days of practice due to a hip flexor flare-up, and in the practices since he's returned for the Washington Football Team, he's making up for lost time.

On seemingly every snap he gets, Young makes an impact, and on some snaps, Young makes a big impact.

Now it's important to note that new Washington tight end Logan Thomas is having a really strong training camp. He's locked in for the top tight end job and appears to have built a real dynamic with quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

That said, these pictures Young posted to Instagram are a tough look for Thomas.

The second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young was hyped by many analysts as the best player coming out of college this year. He could be a major force for the Washington defense this fall, and Young told the Washington Football Talk Podcast that he loves playing for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Young has made a lot of college players victims on his highlight reel. Now that he's in the pros, that list looks like it's going to get longer.

