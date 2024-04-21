The inspiring women taking on the London Marathon

Laura Bird, who is running the marathon with a fridge on her back, hopes she can inspire more women to take up the unusual challenge [Laura Bird ]

Four inspirational women will join the thousands of runners set to pound the streets of the capital for the London Marathon.

Among them are two Cambridgeshire women who are hoping their efforts will earn them places in the Guinness Book of Records.

Alison Stewart, a teacher from Over, will take on the 26.2-mile course dressed as a Streetfighter video game character, and hopes to be the fastest to do so in a time of three hours, 20 minutes.

Laura Bird, from St Ives, is running with a 25kg (55lbs) fridge on her back.

Alison Stewart is running the London marathon as a Streetfighter character in aid of EACH [EACH]

In 2019, Mrs Stewart achieved the world record for the quickest marathon time dressed as a fairy tale character, completing the course as Snow White.

The 44-year-old will run her tenth marathon this year, this time in a blue satin dress as martial artist Chun Li from the Streetfighter series.

“I’m horribly nervous but it’s all good fun and I love running," she said.

"I’ve started doing it with some of the students at school.

“It’s so easy and accessible and I see such a change in them when they’ve spent time outside. Hopefully what I’m doing inspires them in some way.”

Ms Bird is aiming to become the first women to run a London Marathon attached to a home appliance.

She will need to finish the run in under six hours to qualify for the record.

Ms Bird is raising money for Rays of Sunshine - a charity that grants wishes to seriously and terminally ill children. She has already raised more than £13,000.

“My family and friends are coming to support me as I run with a bright yellow fridge," she said.

“I hope my journey will inspire more women to take on this challenge.”

Thousand will take part in the London Marathon on Sunday in aid of charities and good causes [Getty Images]

Kellie Hall from Ailsworth, near Peterborough, is taking part in her first ever marathon in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which cared for her mother during her final days.

The 18-year-old was only eight when she lost her mother and has so far raised more than £2,500.

“The London Marathon falls two weeks before my mum’s 10-year anniversary so I thought it would be nice to take part in this," she said.

"I am excited but nervous for the race. Mum would not have expected me to do this.

"But I am hoping the atmosphere at the event will help me get through it.”

Jade Rush, a lead clinical nurse also from Peterborough, is running the marathon to raise awareness and money for Contact - a charity that supports families with disabled children.

Ms Rush has only been training for two months but is looking forward to getting over the line.

"I am going to go slow and steady and enjoy the moment and experience," she said.

"I am also grateful for all the generous people who have supported my cause.”

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Internet Links