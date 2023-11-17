'It's inspiring': Jaylen Fortune 'owning his role' as grad transfer with UWF football team

Jaylen Fortune just wanted to come home.

After spending three seasons at Kentucky Christian University, a NAIA program, Fortune knew he needed to return to Pensacola to finish his collegiate career. That’s when an opportunity with the University of West Florida football team came around.

While he tried out for the team in the summer of 2022, Fortune wasn’t able to compete in the fall for off-field reasons – his youngest son, now 1 year old, was being born. So he took the rest of that season off, ultimately returning to the Argos during the spring football season and now on the roster for the 2023 regular season.

But it’s his journey that took him from Pensacola Catholic to KCU and back to the Panhandle that makes Fortune, also known as “J-Fort,” special, according to assistant coach Joe Wintrick, who coaches the running backs, tight ends and is the director of football operations.

“He’s a great kid. … He does a great job off the field of doing things the right way,” head coach Kaleb Nobles said. “He’s just a really good addition to our program.”

‘A lot of people counted me out’

UWF was on Fortune’s original radar while starring for the Pensacola Catholic football team. While his recruitment stock was high going into his junior year with the Crusaders, things came to a screeching halt during the season.

During a game against Milton in September 2016, Fortune went down with a catastrophic knee injury. He tore all four ligaments in his right knee – including the anterior, posterior, medial and lateral collateral ligaments. Fortune went through three surgeries before being cleared right before the first game of his senior season.

Fortune credited the Andrew’s Institute with a lot of his recovery process.

“It took about a year to get back into the swing of things,” Fortune said. “A lot of people counted me out, even my first doctor that I went to thought I wasn’t going to play anymore, and kind of wrote me off. I just kept my head down, kept my faith in God and kept working hard.”

Even though the scholarship offer for the Argos never came through, there was another school knocking on his door: KCU.

He spent four seasons with the Knights from 2018-21, ultimately finishing his undergraduate degree in three-and-a-half years.

“It was a big culture difference. It’s cold up there in Kentucky,” Fortune said with a laugh. “That gave me the opportunity to meet a lot of people and meet people from different places. I’m grateful for that opportunity.”

With two sons of his own back in Pensacola, now 1 year old and 5 years old, he wanted to come back to Pensacola, “where (he) could be a father as well as chase (his) dream” of being a collegiate football player – all while finishing his education.

But he couldn’t play during that 2022 season, instead, opting to become a full-time teacher in the area while he waited for his chance the following season.

It was a year where he “went through a lot of stuff with (his) family and losing people," Fortune noted.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason,” Fortune said. “I feel like it was just God sitting me down so I could focus on my personal life – then I could get back to continuing my dreams.”

“He’s a guy that’s been through a lot, and has seen the battles of not playing football to playing football again and taking some time off, then coming back to it. He’s extremely grateful,” Wintrick said of Fortune. “He really does an incredible job of owning his role. If you get 120 guys on a team that own the role and take advantage of what they’re given, then you have a great football team. I think J-Fort is a great example of that.”

‘He’s an inspiration’

Jaylen Fortune (81) returns the ball during the spring football game at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Fortune, 23, is among the older players on the roster, despite it being his first year with the program. A graduate student at UWF, Fortune graduated from high school in 2018.

“Some people joke around and call him ‘Gramps,’” Wintrick said.

On top of taking care of his two sons, Fortune also said he’s a substitute teacher in the area. It’s led to a lot of maturity from the running back/wide receiver hybrid player, Wintrick said.

“Not a lot of people know his story. But he’s gone through a lot. … He’s an inspiration as far as showing up and, no matter what happens on the field, he’s got that positive attitude and mindset. He’s always got a smile on his face,” Wintrick said. “He’s really an inspiration for us coaches. Some of us coaches don’t even have kids, so seeing him show up and knowing that he’s got a lot of other stuff going on, it’s inspiring.”

Fortune said the coaching staff has been more than helpful – and when family members might not be able to watch his two kids, Zakai and Aceyn, Fortune has been allowed to bring them to different meetings throughout the week.

Both kids also attend as many home games as they can to watch Dad play – and while his oldest, Zakai, loves being able to watch the games, Fortune loves just as much to look up into the stands and see both of his sons.

“All the guys (on the team) know both of their names, but they can really interact with my 5-year-old. He can talk with them and stuff,” Fortune said. “He loves coming here and coming into the locker room, saying ‘What’s up’ to the guys and shaking their hands. He enjoys all that.”

‘He’s an explosive athlete’

Fortune has seen limited time on the field this season for the Argos, splitting time between wide receiver and running back. And both rooms are filled with talent. The wide receivers are led by John Jiles and Caden Leggett, while the running backs are spearheaded by C.J. Wilson and Jamontez Woods.

Fortune added he loves the “level of competition” that both depth-filled positions provide, and he gets to see all of the different players’ work ethics shine week after week.

“I like to try to meet those standards of the John Jiles, Caden Leggetss, C.J. Wilsons and Jamzontez Woods,” Fortune said.

Wintrick said it’s impressive to see Fortune, who stands at just 5-foot-8, compete in both positions. He’s only had one rushing attempt for 3 yards back against Kentucky Wesleyan on Sept. 3, and has recorded receptions both against Shorter University (one reception for 6 yards) and at Mississippi College (two receptions for 21 yards).

But it’s his vision of the field that allows him to excel in both areas.

“He’s a smaller guy, but he’s very quick and very agile. He understands movement in confined spaces. He sees the field really well – whether he’s running a route, or getting the ball in his hands at running back,” Wintrick said. “That’s why he’s able to do both (positions). Not a lot of guys are able to do that.”

“He’s an explosive athlete. He does great things with the football in his hands,” Nobles said. “He has a little bit more of a burst that I think surprises some people. He kind of sneaks up on some people that don’t realize how fast he is until he runs past them. … He’s just an electric player that we know we can count on at all times.”

Paving the way

Quarterback TJ Wilson (18) hands off to Jaylen Fortune (17) during a football scrimmage at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

While area high school players aren’t uncommon at UWF, Fortune is another “spokesman” for the area as the Argos’ coaching staff tries to keep local kids home. Nobles said, since he took over as head coach, that he wants to recruit local given the depth of talent that northwest Florida boasts.

Fortune is just one of many, including freshman quarterback T.J. Wilson (Pine Forest), freshman quarterback Kaden King (Pensacola Catholic), junior linebacker Chris Page (West Florida), freshman kicker Cade Lombardo (Gulf Breeze), freshman running back Troy Coughlin (Gulf Breeze), redshirt freshman linebacker Devin Wright (Navarre), freshman wide receiver Patrick Delcour (West Florida), and redshirt junior defensive lineman James Kitt (Pensacola).

UWF also recently offered two local players – Ryland Bragg, an offensive lineman from Pensacola Catholic, and John Nicholas, a quarterback from West Florida.

“Any time we can get a local connection like that, that can be a presence on and off the field, and then help us build that connection to Pensacola, it’s awesome,” Wintrick said. “We want to continue to build that relationship with the local schools, and bringing in guys like J-Fort help that a lot.”

With Fortune still being involved at high schools as a substitute teacher, Fortune said he likes to talk to the current student-athletes in the county.

“Most of the kids that play football, they want to play at UWF,” Fortune said. “I feel like it’s a good thing where I can mentor some of those athletes, and tell them what we’ve got going on at West Florida. …

“I would definitely like to see more guys from Pensacola around here. I know we’ve got the talent around here. They’ve just got to continue to work hard and continue to be seen.”

For Wintrick and Nobles, that plays right into their plan as part of the recruiting process. Wintrick said the coaching staff relies on the current players to be “spokesmen” for the Argos. During high school recruits’ official visits to the school, there’s even a period where players get involved and coaches “step out of the room” to let the recruits and their parents ask questions to the current players.

“J-Fort does a great job with that. Any local guy does a great job with that, telling their buddies and telling coaches what we’re about at UWF. … We have a great culture here,” Wintrick said. “I think anybody that has spent any time around the program can see that.”

“Trying to keep the people closer to home here, because it means more to play for the hometown team. It means more to play at a high level in front of your family,” said Nobles, who played just one hour from his hometown of Fitzgerald, Georgia, at Valdosta State before transferring to UWF. “Our guys know that we’re trying to lock down the city of Pensacola and not let the kids out that should stay here.”

