Inspired by young fan, Kurt Busch introduces 'Window of Hope'

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 28, 2021) — NASCAR Cup Series veteran driver Kurt Busch unveiled his Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro with colored window nets; specifically, pink window nets, a unique look for his or any NASCAR race car. The 2004 champion announced plans for the special window nets, dubbed “Window of Hope,” offering each team in the NCS field the opportunity to display a pink window net at next month‘s running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 (The ROVAL) at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The inspiration for “Window of Hope” came from one of Busch‘s young fans to show support for breast cancer survivors and those continuing to battle breast cancer.

2021 Kurtpinkkiddrawing Main

In September of 2019, Kurt Busch received a letter from a young fan, Mason Bradley, expressing how big of a fan he was of the 2004 champion, and his hopes to one day meet Busch in person. Mason‘s letter included a hand-drawn image of Busch‘s No. 1 Chevy and conclude, “maybe you could do the window net pink.” Bradley‘s request for the pink window net was an inspiration to support others, like his mother Stephanie, who was battling breast cancer at the time; she is now in remission. The note resonated with Busch and set the wheels-in-motion to try and make the pink window net idea a reality.

2021 Sept28 Kurtbuschpink Main

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season presented many challenges for the industry and hopes of making the pink window nets a reality were put on hold. Through hours of commitment and support from NASCAR, The NASCAR Foundation and Thermal Control, “Window of Hope,” will finally become a reality this year at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Part of the initiative will feature an online auction through the support of The NASCAR Foundation. Following the ROVAL race, each participating driver will sign their window net which will be auctioned with the proceeds benefiting breast cancer research and treatment. Proceeds from the campaign will be used to offset out-of-pocket expenses associated with providing care for families currently facing a breast cancer diagnosis. NASCAR fans can go to www.NASCARfoundation.org/pinknets to place a bid and support “Window of Hope.”