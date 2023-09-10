What inspired TCU quarterback QB Chandler Morris to wear the No. 4?

TCU starting quarterback Chandler Morris changed his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 4 this season in honor of Jevan Snead.

Snead was a superstar quarterback for Stephenville High School and played for Morris’ father Chad Morris.

After attending Stephenville, Snead would play for Texas and Ole Miss while in college.

Snead was Chandler Morris’ first babysitter and an influential figure in Morris’ life. Morris cited Snead as one of his first inspirations at quarterback.

“That’s the first quarterback that I loved. I have always tried to be like No. 4 [Jevan Snead],” said Morris.

Snead died by suicide in 2019 after suffering from dementia-like symptoms his family attributed to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Before his death, Snead requested that his brain be donated for medical research.

Snead’s family educates parents and players on the injury risks to honor Snead’s memory.