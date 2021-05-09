Inspired by Olympic champion mom, Capitals star Alex Ovechkin investing in NWSL's Washington Spirit

Alexander Ovechkin is throwing some superstar support behind the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit.

"I think it's important to support women and women's professional athletes — not just in the United States, but all over the world," Ovechkin told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan . "It was also important for me to support the D.C. community. I support everybody in this town.

“Me and my wife love to go watch a soccer game, watch football, and baseball. We all win. If I have this opportunity, I think it's very important for me to do it, because it also shows we care."

The Washington Capitals star will be joining other high-profile NWSL investors, such as Billie Jean King, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, and Lindsey Vonn.

Ovechkin noted how appropriate it was that the news of his support came on Mother’s Day, as he was inspired by his mother Tatyana, a two-time Olympic basketball champion.

"It doesn't matter if you are a man or a woman, you should be able to chase the same goals as a professional athlete," Ovi recalled his mother telling him.

"I think that's amazing," longtime captain and Spirit midfielder Tori Huster said. "I'm sure his mom passed on not only her athletic ability, but an understanding of an even playing field right off the bat.

“Every male athlete I've ever spent time around, worked out with, or played pickup with — if they didn't see the value already, once you are in and around playing them, and you're putting in just as much work as they are, they understand the importance of evening the playing field.”

While Ovechkin is still scoring piles of goals, and has sights set on breaking some league records before he calls it a career, he's starting to think even bigger.

"I would love to be in Ted's spot, I can't lie to you," Ovechkin said, referring to Capitals owner Ted Leonsis. "But seriously, I don't know what I'd like to do. I still think I have a couple years left playing, then we'll see."

The Washington Spirit begin their 24-game season on May 16 against the Orlando Pride.

