Inspired Braves win Bob Arnett Invitational

Apr. 25—The way Chris Cassell sees it, karma might have been a factor Saturday as his Terre Haute South High School golf team took a three-shot win in the Bob Arnett Invitational at Rea Park.

Sue McMullen, Arnett's longtime companion, was there for the competition, which dodged all but a few raindrops — more karma? — as it was held for the first time since the former teacher and coach of the Braves passed away in October of 2019.

"Sue's our good-luck charm," said the current South coach, whose team edged its two closest rivals and Indianapolis North Central as the top four in a 16-team field.

Led by four-year veteran Ryan Liebermann, who shot 77, the Braves shot 333 to 336 for Northview and North Central and 340 for Terre Haute North.

Northview's Benjamin Goshen was medalist by five shots, shooting an even-par 72 despite a double-bogey on the 17th hole. Liebermann was individual runner-up.

"I played pretty good. It was a fun day overall," Goshen said. "A lot better than I expected."

The Northview senior admitted he "wasn't very happy" after the 17th hole, "but I kept my head up. I said I was gonna birdie 18, and I did."

"He played really well," said coach Chris DeHart of the Knights. "He doubled on 17, so to get that birdie on 18 with the pressure on is pretty special."

Coach DeHart wasn't as happy with the Knights as a whole, although the fifth score of Tyler Nettles was the tiebreaker in giving Northview second place over North Central. And weather, despite a gloomy forecast, was not the reason for their difficulties, the coach indicated.

"It could have been worse," DeHart said. "It's not like we're wet or anything."

Coach Chuck Payne of North had very similar sentiments after Zack McCreery shot an 80 to lead the Patriots.

"Not very good," Payne said when asked about his team's showing. "The weather was fine, we were just playing in the trees all day long."

Cassell, understandably, was a little happier.

"I'm very happy for [the Braves]," he said. "This is a great, great group of kids to hang out with every day.

"They don't have a lot of experience, but they love it. They love to come to practice every day, and when you have a team like that you see improvement very quickly."

Cassell played for Bob Arnett, who was in his thoughts at the end of the day.

"He'd have been proud of them today," Cassell said. "When they had tough conditions they saved a bogey, or made a par save, and those were things that were very important to him. He'd have enjoyed watching them play today."

Bob Arnett Invitational

Team scores — Terre Haute South Black 333, Northview 336, Indianapolis North Central Black 336, Terre Haute North Blue 340, Greencastle 342, Bloomington North 344, Sullivan 361, Vincennes Rivet 362, Indianapolis Chatard 371, Linton 372, Cloverdale 374, Terre Haute South Red 395, Vincennes Lincoln 399, Terre Haute North Red 402, West Vigo 405, Indianapolis North Central Red 462.

South Black (333) — Ryan Liebermann 77, Caleb Maris 82, Alex Baker 87, Nick Winning 88, Evan Burbrink 87.

Northview (336) — Benjamin Goshen 72, Chase Nuckols 84, Brevin Cooper 85, Tyler Nettles 96, Ethan DeHart 95.

Terre Haute North Blue (340) — Logan Schuld 85, Trey Steadman 90, Cole Higham 85, Zack McCreery 80, Conner Bishop 97.

Greencastle (342) — Keaton Parmley 81, Benton Parmley 80, Vincent Martoglio 91, Tyler Rodgers 90, Lathen Worman 93.

Sullivan (361) — Wyatt Piel 89, Gavin Jenkins 82, Collier Elliott 91, Noah Kincaid 103, Hunter Pirtle 99.

Linton (372) — Eli Poe 92, Andy Clark 82, Kole Smith 103, Blake House 95, Gavin House 122.

Cloverdale (374) — Max Kaufman 83, Eli Kelley 96, Nolan Kelley 93, Josh Allen 124, Zach Thomas 102.

Terre Haute South Red (395) — Donovan Refugio 96, Nolan Mishler 99, Hayden Hughes 106, Evan Pound 97, Kyle Kennedy 103.

Terre Haute North Red (402) — Josh Ferres 90, Nathan Fields 96, Hudson Smith 106, Blake Harden 110, Kameron Winters 112.

West Vigo (405) — Lyndon Seckinger 91, Cody Ingham 108, Landon Thome 92, Shea Andrews 114, Karson Mowrer 120.

South individuals — Nick Cherry 95, Kole Mullins 120.

North individuals — Eric Grassick 101, Parker Knowles 107.