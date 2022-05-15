Inspirational Gary Payton II super fan gives Warriors good luck in Game 6 win

Inspirational GP2 super fan gives Dubs good luck in Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Gary Payton II hasn’t stepped foot on the court in the Warriors’ postseason run since he was injured in Game 2 of the second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 3.

Still, he has managed to impact the game in a way that goes beyond basketball.

Noah, Payton’s biggest fan, got to ring in Game 6 against the Grizzlies at Chase Center.

Looks like @Garydwayneâ€™s biggest fan is here to ring in the game â¤ï¸ https://t.co/SLz5jG3V7D pic.twitter.com/SQdjqOWAP9 — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) May 14, 2022

After getting blown out by 39 points in an ugly Game 5 loss in Memphis, Noah’s presence gave the Warriors the extra good luck charm they needed to pull out the series-clinching win at home.

Noah was previously in the hospital following a stem transplant.

Right before his 10th birthday, Noah got a surprise visit from his favorite basketball player.

Noah, who is currently in the hospital following a stem cell transplant, might have the best GPII dunk impression we've seen yet.



Yesterday, he was surprised by the one and only @Garydwayne ahead of his 10th birthday.#DubNation, join us in wishing Noah a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! pic.twitter.com/T3iR55ON66 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 29, 2022

As the Warriors advance to the conference finals and get ready to face the winner of the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks series, Noah, and the rest of Dub Nation hope Payton will be able to return to the court and play a role in the Warriors’ postseason run.

