‘I take inspiration from my students’: Andover educator to run in the Boston Marathon

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – An Andover educator is lacing up her running shoes.

Laura Scaglione, the assistant principal at Andover High School, will pound the pavement in the Boston Marathon on Monday. She says running in the world’s oldest annual marathon in front of 500,000 people will be the biggest race of her life.

She began running 13 years ago as a hobby, something that she found joy in doing. She says it helps her connect with students.

“I take inspiration from my students; they inspire me daily, and I hope to make them proud, and I hope to make my family proud and all my staff at the high school proud,” she said.

Scaglione got into the Boston Marathon after crossing the finish line with a qualifying time in Tulsa. She even has done marathons with her dog Charlie by her side.

Her students at Andover High School threw her a going away rally, sending her off in style on Thursday. She says while she’s nervous for Monday, her students have fueled her.

“I think it is so much fun when you can connect with your students. All the kiddos at Andover High are so passionate about all the things they do, and it’s fun to connect with them about something you’re passionate about as well,” said Scaglione.

She says meeting other runners this weekend is something she is looking forward to.

Scaglione says her students are expecting her to bring home the hardware and win the marathon. But she says just being there is a win in itself.

She says no matter the outcome, she already considers herself a winner.

“The Boston Marathon, I think, is any runner’s dream. It’s like chasing a unicorn. I’m just so excited right now. This is my first time running it, so there has been a lot of hard work and dedication to get here,” said Scaglione.

Scaglione is already in Boston and has picked up her bib number. Her students gave her a special Andover shirt to wear during her run.

