The inspiration behind NCAA basketball players

What are the relationships that could be the secret to success for teams in the Sweet 16?

Recommended Stories

  • Predictions for Saturday's NCAA Tournament men's basketball Sweet 16 games

    The NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 is usually when March Madness becomes less mad on the road to the Final Four. But will that be the case this year?

  • Back from COVID opt-out and finally healthy, OrTre Smith has big goals for senior year

    The former four-star receiver opted out of last season and has been bothered by injuries during his time at South Carolina

  • NCAA's Midwest Region full of upsets but maybe not surprises

    It is the region that has caused more busted NCAA Tournament brackets than any other, the quadrant where No. 1 seed Illinois was sent packing by Loyola Chicago, West Virginia was dumped by a team that barely made the field, and Tennessee and Oklahoma State failed to survive the first weekend. Then again, maybe the unpredictable Midwest Region should have been a bit more ... predictable. Take the Ramblers, those perennial overachievers powered by the prayers of Sister Jean.

  • Baylor vs Villanova Best Bets, Odds

    The Sweet 16 features No. 1 Baylor versus No. 5 Villanova. As both teams offset each other in a few ways, Vaughn Dalzell takes a bet on a Team Total. (Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 9 details you missed in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'

    Newt Scamander makes a cameo, a wizard reads a Stephen Hawking book, and two Hogwarts students get caught in a rather intimate situation.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: The trends you need to know for Sunday's Sweet 16 games

    Here are the betting trends you need to know for Sunday's Sweet 16 games in the NCAA men's tournament.

  • Syracuse's glue -- forward-turned-center Marek Dolezaj

    Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has seen a thing or two in his 45 seasons at his alma mater, and he's normally somewhat reserved in heaping excessive praise on his players. Dolezaj's role this season was altered in the blink of an eye just four minutes into the opener against Bryant in late November. To say that Dolezaj responded well to a role he's played before would be an understatement.

  • Where the Sweet 16 teams in the men's NCAA Tournament were predicted to finish in their conferences

    The Sweet 16 teams in the men's NCAA Tournament weren't all preseason favorites. A look at where teams started in the polls and where they finished.

  • Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

    Mike Barner likes Kyle Kuzma to deliver some stats versus a struggling Cavs' defense.

  • Blaney, Bowman fastest in practice sessions on Bristol dirt

    Ryan Blaney was fastest in NASCAR Cup Series final practice Friday on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt. Blaney posted the fastest lap early on in the 50-minute session with a time of 20.172 seconds at 89.233 mph in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Alex Bowman, who topped the leaderboard at the conclusion of opening […]

  • 4 burning questions heading into UFC 260: Who’s ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet?’

    MMA Junkie's Simon Head looks at four key storylines to follow at UFC 260 in Las Vegas.

  • Terry Rozier with a deep 3 vs the Miami Heat

    Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) with a deep 3 vs the Miami Heat, 03/26/2021

  • Tatum, Smart help Celtics end Bucks' winning streak

    MILWAUKEE (AP) Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Marcus Smart had 23 and the Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee 122-114 on Friday night to snap the Bucks' eight-game winning streak and spilt the two-game series. The Celtics, who led 60-55 at the half, hit nine of 14 3-pointers in the third quarter to push the lead to 103-89 entering the final period. Especially after what happened yesterday, losing a couple of my teammates,'' Tatum said, referring to deadline trades.

  • Video: Jake Paul, Ben Askren get physical during Triller boxing match faceoff

    Jake Paul and Ben Askren had their first faceoff ahead of their boxing match on Friday, and they were unable to keep hands off each other.

  • NFL draft: Even Trevor Lawrence was blown away by Zach Wilson's pro-day laser

    Lawrence likely won't have to worry about Wilson passing him in the 2021 NFL draft. So why not throw some praise Wilson's way for his stunning pro-day throw?

  • Tom Brady posts a hilarious response to the Bucs retaining all 22 Super Bowl starters

    Tom Brady, with another winning tweet.

  • Sergio Garcia knocks Lee Westwood out of WGC Match Play with play-off hole-in-one

    Lee Westwood has seen most things in his long career, but this was the first time he had ever been beaten by his opponent making a hole-in-one on the fourth sudden-death hole. And to make the circumstances of Westwood’s elimination from the WGC Dell Match Play even more bizarre, it was his old Ryder Cup partner Sergio Garcia striking the walk-off ace. It was a great effort by Westwood, the 47-year-old who fought his way back into the world’s top 20 with back-to-back runner-up placings on the PGA Tour earlier this month. After losing his opening round-robin group match against Garcia on Wednesday, he battled back at Austin Country Club with impressive wins against countrymen Matt Wallace on Thursday and then Tyrrell Hatton, on Friday. The manner of Westwood’s 4&3 victory over the world No 8 suggested he was favourite against Garcia - who lost 3& 2 to Wallace - but after they halved the first three holes of the shootout, Garcia hit a nine iron on the 160-yard fourth that instantly removed all of the uncertainty. “I really don't know what to say,’ he said. “A hole-in-one is amazing. It’s my 13th and it’s lucky No. 13. “It was a great shot, but then you get lucky that first of all it doesn't hit the flag because it must have been very close and then it rolls back in. I'm sorry for Lee, but unfortunately one of us had to lose.” Garcia plays Canadian Mackenzie Hughes in the last 16 and must fancy himself to go all the way. As Europe’s leading points-scorer in the Ryder Cup, it is faintly ridiculous that the Spaniard has only once gone further than the quarter-final in this event. For Westwood, the next stop will be Augusta for the season’s first major in 12 days time.

  • Zach Wilson makes astonishing throw on BYU Pro Day

    The Jacksonville Jaguars may have second thoughts about who to pick first. Trevor Lawrence has been the assumption but check out Zach Wilson

  • Sergio Garcia hits the rarest of shots: A walk-off hole-in-one

    There's no topping that.

  • Mock Draft Following the 49ers, Dolphins Trade

    Hayden Winks analyzes what the the 49ers trade up from No. 12 to No. 3 overall means for draft prospects and NFL starting quarterbacks. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)