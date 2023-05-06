Inspection issues result in ejections, loss of pit selection for Nos. 15, 45 teams at Kansas

NASCAR officials penalized two Cup Series teams Saturday for issues in pre-race technical inspection at Kansas Speedway.

The No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota for driver Tyler Reddick and the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford driven by Brennan Poole both failed pre-race inspection twice at the 1.5-mile track. Those penalties meant an ejection for the car chief for each team and a loss of pit-stall selection for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The corresponding car chiefs who will be barred from the rest of the weekend are Dave Jones (No. 15) and Michael Hobson (No. 45), according to the NASCAR rosters portal.

Reddick was among the pre-race favorites, clocking in at 8-1 odds to win Sunday’s 400-miler. The No. 45 team has swept the last two Kansas Speedway races, with Kurt Busch (spring) and Bubba Wallace (fall) dividing victories in last year’s Cup Series events there.