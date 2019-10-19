Inspection issues bar SHR No. 4 from qualifying at Kansas; JGR No. 19 also docked

NASCAR officials ejected the car chiefs for two Monster Energy Series teams and held the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford for Kevin Harvick out of qualifying after multiple issues in Saturday’s pre-qualifying inspection at Kansas Speedway.

The infractions came before Busch Pole Qualifying to set the field for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM).

The No. 4 team had passed inspection, but noticed a driveshaft issue after their turn through the inspection stations. To fix the problem and avoid making an unapproved pre-race adjustment that would force the team to the rear of the field, the No. 4 group opted to abandon their turn to remedy the problem and go through another time. The car failed on that attempt, barring the No. 4 from making a qualifying run.

The Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota for driver Martin Truex Jr. failed pre-qualifying inspection twice at Kansas Speedway, resulting in the ejection of car chief Blake Harris for the rest of the race weekend. The No. 4 Ford team also lost car chief Robert “Cheddar” Smith for the remainder of the event.

NASCAR officials also docked the No. 4 team 30 minutes of practice time and the No. 19 team 15 minutes of practice time for next weekend’s event at Martinsville Speedway.

Harvick is a three-time Kansas winner who has five poles at the 1.5-mile track. Truex is a two-time Kansas winner with three poles at the Kansas City facility.