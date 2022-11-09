Get insights on USC and Colorado from a writer who covers both teams
With the USC-Colorado game taking place on Friday night in Los Angeles, we are working with our friends at Buffaloes Wire to give you plenty of insights into Colorado football.
Our collaboration with Buffaloes Wire this week enables us to get some insights not only on CU itself, but on the matchup with USC.
Trojans Wire editor Matt Zemek, knowing that I am a lead writer for Trojans Wire but also a contributor to Buffaloes Wire, asked me some questions about the two teams and Friday night’s game in the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Follow us for all the USC angles on this game, but also follow Buffaloes Wire for the Colorado perspective on this contest.
Here are my answers to Matt Zemek’s questions below:
In one word, what is your feeling about this Friday's game?
Blowout.
The USC player you are most interested in watching
Michael Jackson III.
The Colorado player you are most interested in watching:
Montana Lemonious-Craig
Cal played USC surprisingly closely. Can Colorado do the same?
Doubt it.
Colorado scored 34 vs Arizona State. Can it score 34 against this struggling USC defense?
Not a chance.
Will the fact that this game is being played on a Friday help Colorado or USC more, or neither team?
Neither.
You're a Charger fan. Which player from this game would you most like to see with the Bolts in the future?
Jordan Addison.
Summarize Karl Dorrell's tenure at Colorado in two words
Downright awful
Summarize Lincoln Riley's first season at USC in two words
Exceeding expectations
Summarize Alex Grinch's first season at USC in two words:
Fairly decent
Garrett Riley is Lincoln Riley's younger brother. He's the OC for unbeaten TCU. Could he thrive at Colorado?
Yes
Should CU try to hire Garrett Riley?
Absolutely
Who else are you interested in as a potential CU hire?
Bryan Harsin
Who is the MVP of USC's defense?
Tuli Tuipulotu
Who is the MVP of USC's offense?
Caleb Williams
On a scale of 1 to 10, how big is Eric Gentry's injury for USC?
9.5
Jordan Addison's injury?
6
Ralen Goforth's injury?
7
Mario Williams' injury?
4
Which USC injury is likely to matter most against Colorado?
Eric Gentry
The most important statistical category for CU in this game is:
Points against (Colorado allows 40.22 per game!)
The most important statistical category for USC in this game is:
Passing yards allowed
The position group matchup you're most interested in
WR
The problem Colorado needs to address the most on its roster
QB
The problem USC needs to address the most on its roster
Defensive depth
Who wins?
USC
Score prediction:
44-13