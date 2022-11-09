Get insights on USC and Colorado from a writer who covers both teams

With the USC-Colorado game taking place on Friday night in Los Angeles, we are working with our friends at Buffaloes Wire to give you plenty of insights into Colorado football.

In one word, what is your feeling about this Friday's game?

Blowout.

The USC player you are most interested in watching

Michael Jackson III.

The Colorado player you are most interested in watching:

Montana Lemonious-Craig

Cal played USC surprisingly closely. Can Colorado do the same?

Doubt it.

Colorado scored 34 vs Arizona State. Can it score 34 against this struggling USC defense?

Not a chance.

Will the fact that this game is being played on a Friday help Colorado or USC more, or neither team?

Neither.

You're a Charger fan. Which player from this game would you most like to see with the Bolts in the future?

Jordan Addison.

Summarize Karl Dorrell's tenure at Colorado in two words

Downright awful

Summarize Lincoln Riley's first season at USC in two words

Exceeding expectations

Summarize Alex Grinch's first season at USC in two words:

Fairly decent

Garrett Riley is Lincoln Riley's younger brother. He's the OC for unbeaten TCU. Could he thrive at Colorado?

Yes

Should CU try to hire Garrett Riley?

Absolutely

Who else are you interested in as a potential CU hire?

Bryan Harsin

Who is the MVP of USC's defense?

Tuli Tuipulotu

Who is the MVP of USC's offense?

Caleb Williams

On a scale of 1 to 10, how big is Eric Gentry's injury for USC?

9.5

Jordan Addison's injury?

6

Ralen Goforth's injury?

7

Mario Williams' injury?

4

Which USC injury is likely to matter most against Colorado?

Eric Gentry

The most important statistical category for CU in this game is:

Points against (Colorado allows 40.22 per game!)

The most important statistical category for USC in this game is:

Passing yards allowed

The position group matchup you're most interested in

WR

The problem Colorado needs to address the most on its roster

QB

The problem USC needs to address the most on its roster

Defensive depth

Who wins?

USC

Score prediction:

44-13

