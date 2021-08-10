Insights on the Custom Antibody Global Market to 2028 - by Service, Type, Source, and Research Area, End Users and Geography

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Custom Antibody Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Service, Type, Source, and Research Area, End Users, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 833.71 million by 2028 from US$ 409.26 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to the factors such as the high demand for research, growing support from governments, continuously changing disease profiles, and increasing funding activities that are widely enhancing the performance of biotechnology. However, the high cost of production hinders market growth.

Custom antibodies are widely preferred in research to differentiate antibody products. These antibodies are continuously evaluated to provide safe, accurate, and efficient products with improved quality. For instance, in January 2020, as per World Health Organization (WHO), a collaborative team of Chinese and Australian researchers has published their research for the first genome of the virus. The SARS-CoV-2 was critical for research studies, especially in the investigations about the development of vaccines against it. Thus, the virus was sequenced over 3,000 times till May 13, 2020, to make its genetic map freely available to researchers globally, which generated massive demand for custom antibodies. Small and medium-sized companies have increased their research and development investments and activities exponentially.

In April 2020, the US federal government allocated US$ 3.5 billion to Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support the authority's expenses for processes such as manufacturing, production, and procurement of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). In addition, the fund is allocated for further use, such as development, translation, and demonstration of innovations at a larger scale suitable for manufacturing. Such investments have escalated the demand for custom antibodies.

Geographically, the custom antibody market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SCAM). The North American region holds the largest market share, whereas the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region. The growth factors contributing to the market's growth in the North American region are increasing research activity and funding, quality concerns over catalog antibodies, growing antibody therapeutics and expanding drug pipeline, developing industry-academia collaborations. In the Asia Pacific, Japan is the largest market for custom antibodies. The market growth in Japan is attributed to the key driving factors such as the presence of key market players and their engagement in product developments, as the high demand in research, growing support from governments, continuously changing disease profiles, and increasing funding activities are widely intensifying the performance of biotechnology.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc; Merck KGaA; ABCAM; GenScript; Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc; ProMab; BioLegend, Inc; Agilent Technologies, Inc; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc; are among the leading companies operating in the custom antibody market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Custom Antibody Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Custom Antibody Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America: PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe: PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific: PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa: PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America: PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Custom Antibody Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 High Demand in Research
5.1.2 Market Consolidations Strategies Adopted by Biotechnology Companies
5.1.3 Production and Development Services Offered by Custom Antibody Providers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of Production
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Proliferation of Biotechnology Industry in Developing Regions
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Developments for Custom Antibodies
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Custom Antibody Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Custom Antibody Marker Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Custom Antibody Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Custom Antibody Market Analysis - By Service
7.1 Overview
7.2 Custom Antibody Market Revenue Share, by Service (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Antibody Development
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Antibody Development: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Antibody Production and Purification
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Antibody Production and Purification: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Antibody Fragmentation and Labelling
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Antibody Fragmentation and Labelling: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Custom Antibody Market Analysis - By Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Custom Antibody Market Revenue Share, by Type (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Monoclonal Antibodies
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Monoclonal Antibodies: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Polyclonal Antibodies
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Polyclonal Antibodies: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Other Custom Antibodies
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Other Custom Antibodies: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Custom Antibody Market Analysis - By Source
9.1 Overview
9.2 Custom Antibody Market Revenue Share, By Source (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Mice
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Mice: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Rabbit
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Rabbit: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Others: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Custom Antibody Market Analysis - By Research Area
10.1 Overview
10.2 Custom Antibody Market Revenue Share, by Research Area (2020 and 2028)
10.3 Oncology
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Oncology: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Immunology
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Immunology: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Stem Cells
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Stem Cells: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.6 Infectious Disease
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Infectious Disease: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.7 Neurobiology
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Neurobiology: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.8 Cardiovascular Disease
10.8.1 Overview
10.8.2 Cardiovascular disease: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.9 Others
10.9.1 Overview
10.9.2 Others: Custom Antibody Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11. Custom Antibody Market Analysis - By End User
11.1 Overview
11.2 Custom Antibody Market Revenue Share, by End User (2020 and 2028)
11.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.4 Academic and Research Institutes
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Academic and Research Institutes: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.5 Contract Research Organizations
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Contract Research Organizations: Custom Antibody Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

12. Custom Antibody Market - Geographical Analysis

13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Custom Antibody Market
13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

14. Custom Antibody Market-Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Growth Strategies in the Custom Antibody Market, 2020-2021
14.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies
14.3.1 Overview
14.4 Organic Growth Strategies
14.4.1 Overview

15. Company Profiles
15.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Description
15.1.3 Products and Services
15.1.4 Financial Overview
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.6 Key Developments
15.2 BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.
15.2.1 Key Facts
15.2.2 Business Description
15.2.3 Products and Services
15.2.4 Financial Overview
15.2.5 SWOT Analysis
15.2.6 Key Developments
15.3 MERCK KGaA
15.3.1 Key Facts
15.3.2 Business Description
15.3.3 Products and Services
15.3.4 Financial Overview
15.3.5 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Key Developments
15.4 ABCAM
15.4.1 Key Facts
15.4.2 Business Description
15.4.3 Products and Services
15.4.4 Financial Overview
15.4.5 SWOT Analysis
15.4.6 Key Developments
15.5 GenScript
15.5.1 Key Facts
15.5.2 Business Description
15.5.3 Products and Services
15.5.4 Financial Overview
15.5.5 SWOT Analysis
15.5.6 Key Developments
15.6 Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc
15.6.1 Key Facts
15.6.2 Business Description
15.6.3 Products and Services
15.6.4 Financial Overview
15.6.5 SWOT Analysis
15.6.6 Key Developments
15.7 ProMab
15.7.1 Key Facts
15.7.2 Business Description
15.7.3 Products and Services
15.7.4 Financial Overview
15.7.5 SWOT Analysis
15.7.6 Key Developments
15.8 BioLegend, Inc.
15.8.1 Key Facts
15.8.2 Business Description
15.8.3 Products and Services
15.8.4 Financial Overview
15.8.5 SWOT Analysis
15.8.6 Key Developments
15.9 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
15.9.1 Key Facts
15.9.2 Business Description
15.9.3 Products and Services
15.9.4 Financial Overview
15.9.5 SWOT Analysis
15.9.6 Key Developments
15.10 Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
15.10.1 Key Facts
15.10.2 Business Description
15.10.3 Products and Services
15.10.4 Financial Overview
15.10.5 SWOT Analysis
15.10.6 Key Developments

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdn762

