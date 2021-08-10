Insights on the Capnography Global Market to 2026 - by Technology, Product, End-user Applications and Geography

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capnography Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capnography market is evaluated at US$609.204 million for the year 2019 growing at a CAGR of 19.51% reaching a market size of US$2120.846 million by the year 2026. Capnography is the process by which the concentration of carbon dioxide or its pressure can be gauged in the breath of patients. It is a piece of prerequisite equipment for monitoring and finds its application in areas such as critical care, recovery, recovery, wards, and ambulances. It is a non-invasive technique through which respiratory problems such as ventilator failure, malposition of tracheal tubes, and defective breathing circuits among others can be easily identified rapidly.

Capnography displays exhaled carbon dioxide as a waveform to show the quantity of carbon dioxide present at each stage of the respiratory cycle. Growing advancement in technology is one of the key factors driving the Capnography market. These advancements have facilitated easier and earlier detection of diseases. However, few factors such as the presence of alternative technology like pulse oximeter in the market which is also used for respiratory monitoring can limit the scope of market growth, and also the use of this equipment to measure respiratory rates can prove to be unreliable for non-intubated individuals.

Respiratory diseases, such as respiratory infections, asthma, lung cancer, and COPD are increasing at an alarming rate in both the developed and developing countries, which is driving the growth of the market. Chronic respiratory diseases are found affecting the airways and other parts of the lungs for a longer duration of the period. Respiratory symptoms are among the major causes of consultation with doctors and physicians in primary health care centers. Chronic respiratory diseases affect more than 1 billion people, globally, as per the Global Asthma Report, 2018. Smoking is one of the primary causes of the increase in respiratory diseases across the globe. COPD, with tobacco smoking as its root cause, has affected a significant part of the world population, as per the WHO.

The type and number of services provided in the ambulatory surgical centers setting have prominently expanded. The scope of the procedure has a diverse range of services through several specialties such as cardiology. Moreover, specialties that have not adapted to the ambulatory surgical centers setting are taking notice for instance; spine and joint replacement cases have migrated away from the hospital setting and are now routinely performed in ambulatory surgical centers.

Growing technological advancements, the prevalence of respiratory diseases, and supportive government initiatives are anticipated to boost market growth. The growing adoption of capnography in patient monitoring, due to higher reliability and efficiency, in the treatment of respiratory diseases is expected to improve the medical efficiency of these devices in patient monitoring. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, as of 2020, more than 25 million people in the U.S. are suffering from asthma.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, market players such as Medtronic experienced a surge in the demand for capnography devices, among other respiratory system-related products. This was mostly because capnography devices fall under the category of non-invasive remote monitoring devices and can be used to support patient monitoring during the treatment of COVID-19, as per the guidelines of the U.S. FDA. This positively impacted the growth of the market for capnography devices during the pandemic.

Rising applications of capnography for cardio care expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

The rising application of capnography devices in cardiac care further propels market growth. The factor that encourages the demand for capnography devices in cardiology is the rising prevalence of CVD coupled with the growing number of surgeries across the globe. Heart diseases such as CVD, CHD (congenital heart disease), and stroke; among other heart diseases are the leading causes of mortalities across the globe. According to WHO, around 17.9 million fatalities occur each year due to heart diseases, which is estimated to be around 31.0% of the global fatalities. Amongst these fatalities, around 7.4 million had CHD, and approx. 6.7 million fatalities occurred due to a stroke.

As per WHO, By 2030, it has been projected that CVDs will be responsible for around 23.6 million mortalities across the globe. Around 80.0% of the deaths caused due to CVD takes place in low-middle income group regions, such as Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. Excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco, unhealthy diet, and sedentary lifestyle are the major factors that are giving rise to the incidence and prevalence rates of heart diseases. The rapidly increasing prevalence of heart diseases also leads to an alarming number of fatalities around the globe and the trend is expected to continue in the future. Therefore, this further raises the demand for capnography devices in the cardiology sector and contributes to the growth of the market. Rising trend towards the point of cardiac care in ambulatory surgical centers Moreover, increasing the point of care cardiac care in the ambulatory surgical centers further raises the demand for capnography devices. With the continuously growing patient care transition to the outpatient setting the Ambulatory surgical centers have become popular as a high-quality and cost-effective alternative to hospitals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Capnography Market Analysis, by Technology
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Disposables
5.3. Capnographs

6. Capnography Market Analysis, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Sidestream Capnographs
6.3. Microstream Capnographs
6.4. Mainstream Capnographs

7. Capnography Market Analysis, by End-user applications
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centres
7.3. Hospitals
7.4. Others

8. Capnography Market Analysis, by Geography
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. USA
8.2.2. Canada
8.2.3. Mexico
8.3. South America
8.3.1. Brazil
8.3.2. Argentina
8.3.3. Others
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Germany
8.4.2. France
8.4.3. UK
8.4.4. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. Saudi Arabia
8.5.2. UAE
8.5.3. Others
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. China
8.6.2. India
8.6.3. Japan
8.6.4. South Korea
8.6.5. Taiwan
8.6.6. Thailand
8.6.7. Indonesia
8.6.8. Others

9. Competitive Environment and Analysis
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company
10.2. DiMedica
10.3. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
10.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.5. Masimo Corporation
10.6. Medtronic Plc
10.7. Nihon Kohden Corporation
10.8. Nonin Medical
10.9. Smiths Medical
10.10. Welch Allyn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly8q7s

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Simone Biles Rocks A Tie-Dye Bikini And Reveals Her Washboard Abs Post-Olympics

    “You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone 🔥”

  • Drinking This Every Day Lowers Your Diabetes Risk, Study Says

    Just like cardiovascular disease, diabetes is a serious condition that often requires being proactive to avoid. After all, the 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report found that 34.2 million Americans—or one in ten people—has diabetes, while a whopping one in every three people is prediabetic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides lifestyle and diet changes, a study has found that drinking one popular beverage every day can greatly lower your risk of dev

  • Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just immoral – it's 'un-American'

    Many individuals are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines for personal reasons. Mark Felix / AFP via Getty ImagesDecades ago I helped organize a conference that brought together vaccine skeptics and public health officials. The debate centered on what governments can and cannot demand from citizens, and what behaviors one can rightly expect from others. It took place many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, but many things that happened at that conference remind me of our circumstances tod

  • Florida church reeling after six members die within 10 days amid spike in cases

    For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than

  • If Your Teeth Feel Like This, It Could Be a Sign of Cancer, Says the CDC

    The average American may be familiar with lung, breast, and skin cancer, but fewer people are aware of their risk of head and neck cancers. These lesser known types of cancer can affect the mouth, throat, voice box, or salivary glands, as well as the nasal cavity or sinuses. While somewhat uncommon, they tend to carry a bleak prognosis, in part because they're rarely discussed—and frequently discovered when they're too advanced to treat.The five-year survival rate following a diagnosis of sinus

  • Unvaccinated Kansas residents who went to the Garth Brooks concert need to quarantine

    Health officials question how Kansas enforces requiring individuals who attended the sold-out Garth Brooks concert Saturday to quarantine.

  • Almost 80 percent of U.S. workers now earn at least $15 an hour, a 'major shift from pre-pandemic norms'

    Almost 80 percent of U.S. workers now earn at least $15 an hour, a 'major shift from pre-pandemic norms'

  • Army soldier mauled by crocodile, saved by colleague

    One man suffered significant injuries to his head, chest and arms, while his rescuer received lacerations to his arms.

  • The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

    Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types

  • ‘Selfish, ignorant society.’ Angry Kansas Citians blame unvaccinated for COVID scourge

    “The wealthiest country on earth with the greatest resources can’t convince its citizens to take the medicine that will make this thing go away.”

  • Virus Expert Says How to Avoid Delta

    More than 50% of Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, but the seven day average of daily cases is 741% higher than it was in mid-June. And hospitalizations are up 40%. To many, it feels like deja vu. Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health director and Dr. Anthony Fauci's boss, appeared on This Week yesterday to sound a warning: now is our chance to stop this before it gets even worse. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others,

  • If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

    It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.RELATED: If You S

  • This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

    During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past

  • Abbott appeals for out-of-state help against COVID-19

    Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help Monday to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas. The request came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Private hospitals in the county already were requiring their staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • "Where the hell are the data?": Biden officials grow frustrated with lack of CDC visibility

    America is increasingly reliant on data coming from other countries or from drug companies about the coronavirus vaccines' effectiveness over time, particularly when it comes to the Delta variant. Between the lines: Top Biden officials are growing frustrated with the lack of internal visibility into data being collected by the CDC, particularly as they try to deal with Delta's spread.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the n

  • I’m Vaccinated And Still Got COVID-19. Here’s What A Breakthrough Case Is Like.

    "Alabama is probably the worst spot to get infected with the coronavirus right now, especially if you’re uninsured like me."

  • The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but unproductive, health experts say

    The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame doesn't help end the pandemic.

  • Louisiana governor fasts for Covid as hospitalisations in state hit 2,720

    ‘Simply put, there is just a massive amount of active Covid in Louisiana right now and you should be getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors. Period. End of story,’ governor’s spokesperson says

  • The #1 Reason You Could Get Cancer, According to Science

    You think of cancer as inevitable, like death and taxes, emphasis on the former. The statistics are indeed scary: In 2019, cancer overtook heart disease as the leading cause of death in middle-aged adults living in wealthy countries. Almost 4 in 10 Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and nearly 600,000 will die of the disease. Yet you shouldn't feel helpless: In fact, 30 to 50 percent of cancer cases are fully preventable, the World Health Organization says. How? By avoiding these