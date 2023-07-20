Insight on Georgia WRs Dominic Lovett, Rara Thomas by former SEC teammates

Georgia’s offense dipped into the transfer portal this offseason for two SEC wide receivers in Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and Rara Thomas (Mississippi State).

Both Lovett and Thomas led their respective teams in receiving last season and already know what it takes to make plays in the toughest conference in college football.

Missouri junior defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine praised former teammate Lovett at SEC Media Days this week.

“He’s going to push you. He’s a great athlete himself. Going against somebody that is already good is going to make you better.”

Abrams-Draine recalls going up against Lovett everyday in practice.

“I think it was like his first practice or something and I had just gotten to DB so we had been friends but we were going at it the whole practice. I wasn’t going against nobody else but him. “I feel like that made us come closer as friends … It’s going to be way different (going up against him in a game) because it counts. Practice counts too but this shows on our record. We’re going to compete and keep it how we’re supposed to, but we’re going to compete.”

Lovett, an All-SEC selection, racked up 56 catches for 846 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. The former four-star recruit led the Tigers receiving yards each of the first five games of the season, the only player to accomplish that in program history.

“Yeah, there’s no replacing Dominic Lovett,” Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “Dominic Lovett is his own player and has his own unique characteristics and competitive spirit, and wish him the best in his new opportunity.”

Up next is Thomas, who was commended by Mississippi State star quarterback Will Rodgers.

“It was special. We were kind of on the same page with some things,” Rogers said. “Anytime he got man-to-man coverage, we were trying to get him the ball. He does a really good job and I hope he succeeds at Georgia.”

Thomas and Rodgers were a playmaking machine in 2022. The duo connected for 626 yards on 44 completions with seven scores.

“He’s just raw talent, man,” Rogers said. “I don’t think he started playing football until he was a junior in high school maybe, but his ball skills are out of this world and he can go make a play for sure.”

The Bulldogs will need Lovett and Thomas to help replace the production lost from Texas transfer Adonai Mitchell, Georgia Tech transfer Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson, who is now a Tennessee Titan.

Having experienced SEC wideouts should help whoever is tabbed as starting quarterback this fall.

