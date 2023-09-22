Insiders react to Trevon Diggs' season-ending ACL injury 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's insiders react to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs' season-ending ACL injury on a segment of 'The Insiders' on NFL+.
NFL Network's insiders react to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs' season-ending ACL injury on a segment of 'The Insiders' on NFL+.
He reportedly sustained the injury during 1-on-1 drills.
While they expected a tough test in Week 2 against Aaron Rodgers, they’ll instead face the Zach Wilson-quarterbacked Jets with a group of skill players more likely to test Dallas’ mettle against the run.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
Which coaches are under the most pressure this season?
Teams often have a day when they “tell the truth” after a tough game. The truth of the matter is the Giants aren’t all that close to being the team they want to be.
Apparently, it all came down to whether Williams had a closed or opened fist.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin provides all the latest updates to some key rookies as we head into Week 3.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski throws some darts at the Week 3 betting slate.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a full-scale breakdown of the Week 3 NFL action ahead.
The two-time All-Star helped the Nationals to a World Series title.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
Bryce Mitchell says he was too sick to fight when he lost to Ilia Topuria, and claims if he beats Dan Ige on Saturday at UFC Vegas 79, he'll be the biggest draw among featherweights.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his lineup advice for every game on the Week 3 slate, along with some key DFS tips.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Ready for the 2023 NHL preseason? It tips off this weekend in the Southern Hemisphere.
The Badgers are 2-1 in Luke Fickell's first season while Purdue is 1-2 in Ryan Walters' debut season.