An insiders’ preview to a crucial Seahawks vs. 49ers matchup in Week 8

Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest and Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area joined forces to discuss the biggest storylines and keys to the game ahead of a Week 8 matchup between the Seahawks (5-1) and 49ers (4-3) in Week 8. Get to know more about both teams in this insiders' preview of this crucial NFC West contest.

MAIOCCO

The stakes are not as high -- at this stage, anyway -- as the last time the 49ers visited the Seahawks. But that does not diminish what this game means for both teams.

The first seven games have not gone anywhere near expectations for the 49ers, who are 4-3 in last place in the NFC West, but still very much in the thick of the NFC playoff race at the midpoint of the season.

As we can probably say at any time this season when one NFC West team plays another, this game is huge.

The 49ers have seemingly found an identity over the past two weeks. But there have been no constants for the 49ers this season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff have been challenged to construct game plan after game plan with a roster that changes dramatically one week to the next.

FANN

On the Seahawks side of things, we’ve seen the same script play itself out through six games: An explosive offense that is tasked with winning in a shootout each week because Seattle’s defense is such a liability.

In Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks failed to record a single quarterback hit against Kyler Murray. That’s a legitimate reason to hit the panic button, and that performance likely increased Seattle’s sense of urgency to make a deal prior to the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

The Seahawks are somehow, impossibly on pace to record four less sacks (24) than they did last year (28).

Getting pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo seems vital for Seattle’s defense this Sunday. Is it too much of an oversimplification to say that Garoppolo thrives in a clean pocket, and his play diminishes greatly when under siege?

MAIOCCO

Kyle Shanahan strives for a balanced offense. He slowed down the Los Angeles Rams' pass rush two weeks ago with a game plan that leaned heavily on outside runs and pass plays designed to quickly get the ball out of Garoppolo's hand.

The 49ers are shorthanded at running back, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel will not be available. But the more time Garoppolo has to throw, the more of the playbook Shanahan will have to dial up. The 49ers will spread out the Seahawks and make them cover a lot of ground, including all 53 1/3 yards from sideline to sideline.

Ultimately, it's not important how far down the field George Kittle or Brandon Aiyuk catch passes. If they get the ball in space, they can turn short passes into big gains. That is the 49ers' formula for success.On the subject of the pass rush, the 49ers' front four looks a lot different than a year ago due to all the injuries.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has to mix things up, but it seems to me that Russell Wilson can make six pass-rushers swing and miss on sack attempts as well as those on a standard four-man rush. The 49ers must find a balance of when to blitz and when to sit back with seven or, occasionally, eight defenders in coverage.

FANN That is the magic of Russell Wilson. He can beat you on schedule or off, regardless of how many defenders you opt to rush on a given play. Every team that plays the Seahawks focuses on limiting Wilson’s production in the scramble drill with little to no success. The fact that Seattle is 5-1 despite having a defense that has allowed a record number of yards through six games is astounding. It speaks to how dialed in Wilson is as well as the play of those around him. That’s the biggest thing that sticks out about Seattle’s offense compared to last year: Wilson has far more help. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are one of the best receiving duos in the NFL. Greg Olsen, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister, while seldom used in comparison to Lockett and Metcalf, serve as a trio of reliable targets at tight end. Chris Carson, although he may not play against the 49ers due to a mid-foot sprain, has also been a tremendous asset. The biggest surprise, though, has been the play of the offensive line. Duane Brown is playing like a Pro Bowler, Ethan Pocic has proven to be a late-bloomer at center and rookie third-round pick Damien Lewis has been a tremendous plug-and-play piece at right guard. We all know that Seattle’s superpower is its offense. What would you say is San Francisco’s greatest strength?

