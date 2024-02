Ahead of the upcoming 'NFL Honors' to commemorate the best players of the 2023 NFL season, NFL Senior National Columnist Judy Battista explains why she thinks San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are the most-deserving candidates for the Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and MVP awards respectively.