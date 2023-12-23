Insider: After travel issues, miscommunication on 3, Butler must learn from late-game failure

A faulty airplane, multiple private planes, a sore right ankle, a decision not to foul up three with 9 seconds left and a last-second 3-pointer all contributed to Butler's 85-75 loss on the road to Providence.

Well, sort of.

A malfunctioning plane Friday night delayed Butler's trip to Providence until Saturday morning. The Bulldogs needed to travel by private planes to reach their destination, arriving in Rhode Island around 9 a.m., just three hours before opening tip at the Amica Mutual Pavillion.

Jet lag got the best of Butler early, as the Bulldogs missed their first 13 shots and Providence jumped out to a 15-0 lead. Senior guard D.J. Davis, a player who limped off the court with an injured right ankle during Butler's last game against Georgetown, proved to be a quick healer.

He scored 15 of his 22 points after the first half, keeping Butler in the game. Davis' heroics were spoiled when Providence guard Devonte Gaines sank a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation, sending the game to overtime. The Dawgs needed every ounce of energy to reach the end of the game, and the visitors did not have another five minutes left in them.

"I was hoping D.J.'s shot went in from halfcourt," Butler coach Thad Matta said of the potential winner at the regulation buzzer. "These guys are tough. I don't know if we ran out of gas. These guys will fight, and I'll go to war with them any day I can."

Gaines' shot went in because Butler chose not to foul and send the Friars to the line. A foul would've sent Providence to the line with about seven seconds left in the game. Anything can happen, make or miss, but other than fouling the 3-point shooter, Providence making the last-second shot was the worst-case scenario for Butler. Matta said the plan was to foul, but his message was not relayed to his players.

"I think (it was) a little miscommunication," Matta said. "I think they thought the clock got too late, and they didn't (foul). The fact that we lost the 3-point shooter was not a good thing either.

"That's one of those that, ‘Hey, give them credit, they hit a big shot.’”

Butler's first lead came with nine seconds left in the game, moments before Gaines snatched the wind out of the Bulldogs sails. What could've been an early-season statement win quickly turned into a deflating loss. Still, the way Butler battled back after a slow start shows a resilience this team did not have last season. Spotting any Division I team a 15-0 lead should be a death sentence, but these Bulldogs were seconds from going 2-0 in Big East play.

Davis showed he's more than just a long-range marksman against the Friars. When defenders close out hard or try to deny him the ball, he'll use that to his advantage with a pump fake and strong drive to the basket. At 6-1, Davis has enough length to finish amongst the trees with crafty floaters in the paint.

Pierre Brooks continued his strong scoring with 20 points, but he did not take a shot in overtime. Jahmyl Telfort looked fatigued at times, struggling to eight points on 4-of-16 shooting. The big-bodied guard can get into the lane at will, but he left a lot of shots short against the Friars. After a strong non-conference season, Telfort is shooting just 10-for-33 over (30.3%) from the field in two Big East games. Butler needs more from the talented senior if it wants to compete in the Big East. Landon Moore was efficient and effective off the bench scoring a season-high 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Butler played well enough to win on the road. Matta will make sure things are far from doom and gloom within the program, and all things considered, Butler can take some positives away from the loss. The most important lesson is learning from the late-game failure. Failing to execute with the game on the line has to become a crucial teaching moment moving forward.

"(Providence) was able to get out to a fast start on us, but I thought these guys beared down and really did a heck of a job," Matta said. "I feel bad that we couldn't get away with the win for as hard as they played and all that, but the circumstances are circumstances. It's the craziest deal I've ever seen getting in here, but it is what it is, and we didn't get it done."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler vs. Providence: Travel issues, late-game mistakes lead to loss