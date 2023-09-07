Insider: Tom Allen is right -- the Big Ten shouldn't be playing on Fridays

BLOOMINGTON – Tom Allen seemed to rile himself up Saturday, when he started discussing the Hoosiers’ upcoming game.

Allen had just finished with Ohio State, any frustration lingering from a 23-3 defeat certainly understandable. But it wasn’t that opponent, or the next one, that stirred him.

“You know how I feel about Friday night games,” Allen said, not steaming but hardly passive. “That's not a decision that we make. That comes straight from the Big Ten. Somebody wants to complain about that, don't talk to me.”

Even now, the Big Ten’s move to add Friday night games to its schedule beginning in 2017 remains a contentious topic around the conference. It was opposed at the time by a host of high school athletic associations, more than one conference athletic director and coaches, like Allen, who see few competitive or recruiting advantages in playing on Friday nights.

“I'll say it until I'm blue in the face,” Allen said, “until somebody tells me to shut up — and I'll probably say it again: Friday night is for high school football.”

He’s right. As Big Ten expansion — both literal and figurative — consumes ever more tradition and institution in college sports, it can afford some concessions. The freight train of progress has taken plenty in the last decade. It can afford to give this back.

Allen has been consistent on this topic since his earliest days in his job.

Friday night games entered the scheduling math at the advent of the Big Ten’s last media deal. Then-commissioner Jim Delany declared them “not a financial consideration,” but rather an attempt to “find a window for good games” and put them on “national platforms,” which is of course a nakedly financial consideration.

Despite the fact that filling vacant programming slots meant more money from broadcast partners down the road, the conference hardly embraced the idea. Some schools said they would not play on Fridays. Others agreed reluctantly, but only under certain conditions (only road games, only certain weekends, etc.).

Allen actually earned respect around the league for publicly opposing the idea during his remarks at his first Big Ten media day, a rookie head coach willing to stand up to administrators of perhaps the most powerful conference in college football and tell them he thought they were wrong.

“I am a 15-year high school coach and have a lot of respect for what (high school coaches) do, and how that night is special,” Allen said Monday, repeating his unchanged position. “I've been consistent. I'm not trying to just keep bringing it up. I just think it's important. And I understand the whole dynamics of it all with different variables with media (rights deals) and everything. But there's certain things that if anybody wants to know my opinion, they know what it is.”

Allen’s argument is manifold.

Playing on Fridays hurts programs’ recruiting efforts, since few high school prospects are free to attend games and coaches aren’t able to go on the road. The compressed week places more physical strain on current players. Attendance can be more difficult on a Friday night than most typical Saturday slots, with fans navigating the end of the school and work weeks.

And, perhaps most fundamentally, football is culturally strong when every level of the sport has its own day of the weekend. High schools play Friday, colleges Saturday and the NFL on Sunday, no one conflicting with the others.

This isn’t to say there’s no room for innovation. Thursday nights have become appealing for football, first at the college level and more recently for the NFL. And the NFL will always sprinkle a handful of Saturday games into the back end of its calendar, but by design those often don’t conflict with the college regular season. This year’s schedule won’t see the NFL add Saturday games until mid-December.

The same can’t be said for the Big Ten’s foray into Fridays.

Locally, HSE faces Fishers on Friday in a meeting of 3-0 in-town rivals who look like early state title contenders. Ben Davis hosts prestigious IMG Academy. Guerin plays Brebeuf, and Chatard-Cathedral will be hosted at Arlington. Cincinnati Moeller visits Center Grove, while Carmel travels to Trinity, in Louisville.

There will even be a meeting of ranked undefeateds three miles south of Memorial Stadium, when Bloomington North and Bloomington South renew their crosstown rivalry for the 63rd time. Aidan Steinfeldt, a 2024 Marshall commitment and tight end, will try to keep North undefeated, at the same time his brother, Aaron, also a tight end, grapples with the Sycamores just north of campus.

It should be a fantastic night for high school football, in our city and our state. In many respects, it will be. But it shouldn’t have to share the stage with the college game anymore than Indiana should be required to step onto that stage.

Given the Big Ten just began a new media rights deal including three separate partners, Friday night games probably aren’t going anywhere. But they should. The conference has taken enough in recent years. It can give this back.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU football: Tom Allen is right -- Big Ten shouldn't play on Fridays