Insider tabs Bengals as his Super Bowl pick if asked today

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t an uncommon Super Bowl pick heading into the 2023 season for obvious reasons.

Joe Burrow and Co. have come up a few times as the pick so far and one expert even has the team winning a surprising amount of games in his game-by-game predictions.

Another example of the Bengals being floated as Super Bowl winners surfaced this week courtesy of Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer during a mailbag:

Ryan, if I had to make my picks today, I’d pick them to win the Super Bowl. We all know how good their receivers and defensive line and, obviously, quarterback are. I think their tackles are going to be much better, in large part because they’ve got three good ones, so they can absorb injuries. I think their young corners will take another step. And if Dax Hill does too at safety, with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell gone, I don’t see a gaping hole on the roster. For what it’s worth, I see Joe Burrow winning Super Bowls, plural, over the course of his career. This looks, to me at least, like the year to get started on that.

As always, these are merely June musings before training camp even starts, but it’s not hard to see why a team with a possible MVP candidate that made one Super Bowl and two consecutive conference title games might be a favorite pick.

Much will have to go right for it to be a third straight appearance, but it speaks to the quality offseason the Bengals put together that experts continue to make such comments.

