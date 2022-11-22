Insider’s Scoop: Jon Jones latest, Tatiana Suarez’s comeback, UFC’s 2023 U.K. return, and more

Before we get into the crux of what you all showed up for (news), we want to re-introduce you to the “Insider’s Scoop.”

Where's Jon Jones?

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 08: Jon Jones before his fight against Dominick Reyes in their UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout during UFC 247 at Toyota Center on February 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, [autotag]Jon Jones[/autotag] is ready to go. He’s been ready.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion seems to be on good terms with the promotion and its proposed terms. So what’s the issue? Well, the struggles to find an opponent are real.

The UFC wanted [autotag]Stipe Miocic[/autotag] vs. Jones and tried for multiple dates, as was rumored. Negotiations with Miocic have not resulted in anything substantial, unfortunately. That matchup is essentially gone by the wayside, barring revival from the dead.

With the injury timeline for [autotag]Francis Ngannou[/autotag] still up in the air, it’s unclear who Jones will fight. However, the UFC can’t just sit around forever without offering Jones a fight. As of very recently, the penciled plan is to have him fight March 5 at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.

Per sources close to the situation, if Ngannou is ready, that’ll be the fight. If not, the UFC will have to go to Plan C, Jones vs. someone else. I’m told the UFC also has a matchup against [autotag]Curtis Blaydes[/autotag] as a prospective safety net should Ngannou not be ready.

Tatiana Suarez

Sep 8, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Tatiana Suarez (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Carla Esparza (not pictured) during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

One of the world’s best strawweights hasn’t even competed in over three years, but that’s on the verge of changing. [autotag]Tatiana Suarez[/autotag] is on the come back trail and targets a 2023 Q1 return to competition, sources tell MMA Junkie. Undefeated as a professional, Suarez has competed only once since September 2018 due to injuries, but is widely regarded as a likely future title challenger.

UFC in the U.K.

Jul 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Claudio Silva (red gloves) and Nicolas Dalby (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

As has been alluded to, the UFC will strike while the iron is hot. For the third time in approximately a year’s time, the UFC will head back to the UK. It sounds like March 18 is the date, with multiple fighters receiving verbal and written offers from the UFC in recent weeks. UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev previously alluded to this date. That would be UFC 286, with UFC 285 expected for Las Vegas on March 4.

Pat Downey

Former NCAA Division I All-American [autotag]Pat Downey[/autotag] (1-0) has his next assignment, as he’ll face [autotag]Christian Echols[/autotag] (2-2) at Bellator 289, the promotion announced Monday.

That’s the event that takes place Dec. 9 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., headlined by Raufeon Stats vs. Danny Sabatello. Downey was a legit wrestling standout, who made his MMA debut in August. He quickly trucked through his opponent in 36 seconds.

Another Rosas

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClNKUZupi2W/

[autotag]Raul Rosas Jr.[/autotag] made his mark when he signed with the UFC at age 17 earlier this year. His father is a serious martial artist, who serves as his head coach. But the MMA DNA doesn’t stop there. Rosas’ older brother [autotag]Jessie Rosas[/autotag] is following his footsteps. On Saturday, Jessie, 19, moved to 2-0.

Back on the books

Last weekend’s UFC Fight Night 215 card was hit by a mega withdrawal when the main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac fell off mid-card. However, it also lost a fight between [autotag]William Knight[/autotag] and [autotag]Marcin Prachnio[/autotag] days prior. I’m told Knight vs. Prachnio will be preserved and is expected to take place Feb. 18 now, per sources.

