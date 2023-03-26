Insider Report: Browns never got close with Broncos on WR Jerry Jeudy

The Cleveland Browns struck a trade this week with the New York Jets for wide receiver Elijah Moore. However, before that, the Browns reportedly maintained steady communication with the Denver Broncos on former first round wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. According to Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot, however, the Browns and Broncos never got close on Jeudy despite the smoke that infiltrated the internet.

“The Browns checked in on a number of possibilities, but weren’t prepared to meet the Broncos’ asking price”

Asking for a first round pick, the Browns would have likely had to surrender the 42nd overall pick and more for Jeudy compared to just moving back 32 picks in the draft for Moore.

More Latest Browns News!

New Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson nerds out on Good Morning Football The Cleveland Browns' 2023 offseason workout schedule has arrived New Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore believes route running is his best attribute Updated look at Browns' cap space situation after trading for Elijah Moore

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire