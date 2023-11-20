Insider predicts that Texas A&M 2024 WR commit Cam Coleman will flip to fellow SEC program

Well, recruiting news in any form was expected after the recent firing of the now-former Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher, which would likely cause a shift in any recruiting momentum until his successor is named.

Under interim head coach Elijah Robinson, a man beloved by the team, coaching staff, and nearly every prospect he has come in contact with, has seamlessly taken over the position with two games remaining, including next Saturday’s significant season finale road battle with the 14th-ranked LSU Tigers.

So, going back to the Aggies’ current recruiting landscape, a host of 2024 commits have stated that they may look at other options but remain committed to the program as of now. However, since Fisher’s dismissal, A&M’s prized 2024 commit, five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman, has been quiet.

Still, according to Florida State insider Michael Langston, Coleman is predicted to potentially flip to Auburn, the program he had been connected to for most of the summer before his July 4 announcement.

Florida State insider @MichaelWarchant has logged an expert prediction for Auburn to flip 5-star WR Cam Coleman away from Texas A&M👀 Read: https://t.co/JVChegAD5r pic.twitter.com/F05d62mz9L — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 18, 2023

What’s interesting about the timing of this prediction was what transpired just hours after, as Auburn, under first-year head coach, hosted New Mexico State in what many dub as the annual “cupcake matchup,” but this was no easy feat, as the 9-3 Aggies completely controlled the Tigers up and down the field, winning 31-10 while raking in millions in the process.

Look, Coleman’s relationship with Fisher, like many of the 2024 recruits, does look large in their decision process moving forward, and until Fisher’s successor is named in possibly the next two weeks, Coleman’s future in the Aggieland, like it or now, is completely up in the air until further notice.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire