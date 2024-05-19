Insider predicts how many WRs Penn State will sign in 2025

There is a lot of focus on the wide receiver group for Penn State coming into the season after there was tons of frustration directed towards that group last year.

Because of that, there is tons of pressure on Marques Hagans to land some elite prospects in future classes and develop the ones currently in the program to allow this offense to compete against the best teams on their schedule.

While the 2025 recruits won’t be able to impact Penn State until next season at the earliest, this is still a huge test to see if this program can start landing some of the best high school players in the country.

As it stands right now, there is only one wide receiver committed in the class by way of Lyrick Samuel.

There are still plenty of top options on the board as the Nittany Lions get set for their upcoming official visits that they are hoping lands them their preferred guys.

What is classified as success on the recruiting trail is to be determined, but it sounds like Penn State fans might be a bit disappointed in the overall haul that comes out of the 2025 class.

Tyler Calvaruso of 247Sports thinks the Nittany Lions are in a good spot to land their top target Lex Cyrus, but will be in a battle to land some others coming to campus. Knowing that, he’s predicting they gain three commitments from wide receivers in this class, but wouldn’t be shocked if they get four (subscription required).

Four would certainly be much more palatable than three considering there were four departures this offseason.

When it comes to the overall number, though, fit is just as important as numbers and hopefully whoever commits out of this class is able to become contributors in this offense during their careers.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire