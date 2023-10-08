Insider: How much will Jonathan Taylor play? Insider preview of Titans vs. Colts
Insider Joel A. Erickson previews Tennessee Titans versus Indianapolis Colts.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
Jonathan Taylor's offseason included ankle surgery and a public contract dispute with Colts owner Jim Irsay.
What was Mike Vrabel thinking when he decided to kick a field goal?
After dealing with QB problems for years, the Colts appear to have struck gold with Anthony Richardson.
Henry's still got it.
The Jaguars need to bounce back after a disappointing loss in Week 3.
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
Anthony Richardson should return for the Colts this week.