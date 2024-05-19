Insider: Lakers have ‘zeroed in’ on JJ Redick as preferred head coaching candidate

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to start interviewing head coaching candidates. They have a sizable list of candidates that includes James Borrego, Chris Quinn, David Adelman and Sam Cassell, all of whom are currently assistants with other teams.

Of course, JJ Redick is the one candidate that people around the NBA are talking about more than the others. He has absolutely no coaching experience at the college or pro level, but he has gotten kudos for having a sharp mind for the technical breakdown of the game.

Redick played 15 seasons in the league and was a great 3-point shooter for multiple teams. He is now a commentator on ESPN, as well as LeBron James’ co-host on the “Mind the Game” podcast.

Jovan Buha, a Lakers beat writer for The Athletic, has said that Redick seems to be the favorite to land L.A.’s head coaching gig. Now, Anthony Irwin, a team insider, has reported something more substantial.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Sources close to the situation speaking on the condition of anonymity say the Los Angeles Lakers are operating with the understanding that Tyronn Lue will not be available this offseason and have zeroed in on JJ Redick as their next head coach,” wrote Irwin. “Previously, it was thought they would not move forward with anyone until they got clarity on that situation. Sources say the Lakers have gotten that clarity to the extent that they can without breaking tampering rules and are now moving on.” “… Sources say the Lakers are approaching their sit-down with Redick hoping to be wowed. As Redick has thrived as a podcaster and television analyst, indications at this time are that he will likely do just that, and the Lakers will look to move quickly in hiring him.”

Redick would seem to be a risky hire, given his lack of coaching experience and his friendship with James, whom many expect to remain with the Lakers. Plenty of people question whether Redick would actually coach James and hold him accountable, and one of James’ former teammates said that hiring Redick could create an unhealthy locker room situation.

It does look like the Lakers will give their other candidates a chance during the whole process.

“While they have seen Redick as their preferred candidate for upward of a week now, sources say they will still go through the interview process with all their candidates with an open mind. It is no guarantee Redick is going to be hired, but the feeling is it’s his job to lose.”

One executive of an Eastern Conference team commented on one reason why the team may want to hire Redick.

“If they hire JJ and it doesn’t work out,” the source said. “Rob [Pelinka] can basically tell Jeanie [Buss] the hire was for LeBron [James] and get another chance at hiring whoever comes next. This is technically the safest hire he could make, outside of Ty somehow being available.”

Los Angeles has reportedly gotten permission to interview several of their other candidates besides Redick in recent days.

