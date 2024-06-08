Insider: Lakers will offer Dan Hurley around $100 million to be their head coach

Just when the 2024 NBA Finals were about to begin, the NBA world received some big news when it was reported the Los Angeles Lakers were in pursuit of University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley.

To that point, it was believed they were on their way to eventually naming former sharpshooter JJ Redick as their head coach, perhaps toward the end of June. Redick is currently a member of ESPN’s NBA broadcast crew, as well as LeBron James’ co-host on the “Mind the Game” podcast.

Hurley was reportedly scheduled to meet with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka in person on Friday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team will make a “massive, long-term offer” to Hurley, and insider Anthony Irwin posted on X that the offer will be in the area of $100 million over eight years.

Hearing the offer the Lakers are prepared to make to Hurley his weekend is in the nine figure range. Ballpark of 8 years, ~$100M. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) June 7, 2024

That seems like an outrageous offer, especially for someone who has never coached at the NBA level. On the other hand, Hurley is a proven winner and program-builder at the college level, and he has successfully worked his magic at multiple schools in the Northeast.

He has coached the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA championships over the last two seasons, and perhaps he would bring the Lakers the type of gravitas they have lacked if he accepts their offer.

Other than Phil Jackson, the franchise has historically not gone after big fish when it has come to head coaches. One notable exception was when it courted legendary Duke University head coach Mike Krzyzewski in 2004, only to see him turn down its offer.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire