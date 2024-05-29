Insider: It’s just a matter of when JJ Redick is announced as Lakers head coach

With each passing day, it seems like the possibility of JJ Redick becoming the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers is gradually increasing.

The Lakers reportedly interviewed him last week, as well as additional candidates such as James Borrego and Sam Cassell. Even before it was reported that those interviews had taken place, multiple reports indicated that Redick was already the favorite to land the job.

One man who reported that was Anthony Irwin, a Lakers insider. On Tuesday, he took things a step further and said it’s only a matter of when Redick is ultimately announced as the team’s next head coach.

The Lakers hiring JJ Redick feels pretty imminent. It's more a matter of "when" vs. "if" at this point. pic.twitter.com/qUZYnR0YYz — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) May 28, 2024

“I’m just about ready to call it and say that JJ Redick is going to be the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers,” Irwin said. “It’s just a matter of, I believe, when this gets announced.”

On Monday, Marc Stein reported that Redick already has two or three people in mind for his potential coaching staff. It’s something Irwin mentioned and also something that makes it seem as if the former sharpshooter’s hiring is imminent.

Redick is currently a member of ESPN’s NBA broadcast crew, which means his obligations with the network will run through the NBA Finals. The finals start next Thursday and could last until June 23 if there is a Game 7, so an announcement could take a few weeks if indeed Redick is L.A.’s choice.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire