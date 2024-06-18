Insider: JJ Redick to the Lakers is done

The NBA Finals ended on Monday night with the Boston Celtics winning their 18th world championship, breaking the tie they had with the Los Angeles Lakers for most league titles.

The Lakers’ search for a new head coach has dragged along for the last several weeks since they were knocked out of the first round of the playoffs, but through it all, JJ Redick has been the favorite to win the job.

They formally interviewed him over the weekend, and given Redick’s responsibilities as a member of ESPN’s NBA broadcast crew, most expected an announcement about his hiring to not come until after the end of the playoffs.

Lakers insider Anthony Irwin posted on X that according to his sources, Redick has been hired as the team’s head coach, even though there has been no official announcement.

Hearing it's done. JJ Redick is the next coach of the Lakers. About to go live to talk about it. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) June 18, 2024

On the other hand, Shams Charania, another insider, said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that nothing is done between the Lakers and Redick.

"There isn't an agreement as far as I know between the Lakers and JJ Redick right now.. He went into LA on Saturday and had meetings with the Lakers brass.. I'm told that the meetings were very impressive and he's still the frontrunner to be the Lakers Head Coach" ~… pic.twitter.com/KbQsS85KxM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 18, 2024

With the start of the NBA draft just eight days away, now is the time for the organization to make a decision on who its next head coach will be.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire