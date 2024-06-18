Advertisement

Insider: JJ Redick to the Lakers is done

robert marvi
·1 min read
The NBA Finals ended on Monday night with the Boston Celtics winning their 18th world championship, breaking the tie they had with the Los Angeles Lakers for most league titles.

The Lakers’ search for a new head coach has dragged along for the last several weeks since they were knocked out of the first round of the playoffs, but through it all, JJ Redick has been the favorite to win the job.

They formally interviewed him over the weekend, and given Redick’s responsibilities as a member of ESPN’s NBA broadcast crew, most expected an announcement about his hiring to not come until after the end of the playoffs.

Lakers insider Anthony Irwin posted on X that according to his sources, Redick has been hired as the team’s head coach, even though there has been no official announcement.

On the other hand, Shams Charania, another insider, said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that nothing is done between the Lakers and Redick.

With the start of the NBA draft just eight days away, now is the time for the organization to make a decision on who its next head coach will be.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire